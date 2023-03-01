'Extremely disturbing': Coffee shops in Detroit, Lansing close after receiving threats

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three coffee shops in Detroit and Lansing have closed their doors after receiving concerning letters filled with anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and hate speech directed toward various groups.

The Gathering Coffee Co. on Grand Boulevard in Detroit came upon the letter on Feb. 22 and has been shut down ever since.

Strange Matter Coffee in Lansing got theirs Tuesday. Both shops can't help but feel like they were targeted for their stance on inclusivity.

"Today was definitely one of my hardest days, especially heading into opening," said Emily Steffen, the owner of The Gathering Coffee Co.

Steffen described the 10-page letter as jarring and threatening.

"The letter itself was just extremely disturbing. You know that this person was not in their right mind, but you know that this person has some kind of hate toward whether it's our shop or what we stand for," Steffen said.

Steffen says her shop has a majority queer team. She didn't want to go in-depth about what was said in the letter.

"I don't think people knowing every detail of the letter was necessary. If it was any information that would have kept them out of harm's way or our team out of harm's way, it would have been given to you," Steffen said.

Stefen says she's focused on her staff and what they need after such a traumatizing set of events.

She started a GoFundMe page to help cover lost wages, hire a security guard and help with therapy costs for employees who need it. So far, they've raised nearly $5,500.

"Not only are we experiencing this and trying to figure out how to feel safe again, but also how are we going to be taken care of," Steffen said.

Almost a week to the date, Lansing coffee shop owners Cara Nader and her wife Elaine Barr received a similar letter.

Barr says within the letter were incoherent ramblings about anti-Semitism, bombings and other hate speech.

"Given that violence is so endemic in our society, we felt the only reasonable action was to close for the safety of our staff and customers," said Barr, co-owner of Strange Matter.

Barr says they plan to reopen both their Strange Matter locations after the dates mentioned in the letter have all passed.

The Lansing Police Department confirmed to 7 Action News they are investigating.

"They know what they are supposed to do, so I put it in their hands," Barr said.

Lansing police also allegedly gave the letter to the FBI's Detroit office.

7 Action News put in a call to Detroit police around 8 p.m. Tuesday, but they could not confirm any information at that time.

Steffen says reopening is daunting, but she believes a sense safety can return to her space in time.

"I believe that we are just going to be taking, as a community, an even greater stand that hate's not going to win here," Steffen said.

Lansing police said there is no threat to the public and the letter did not specifically reference Strange Matter, however, they are taking it very seriously.

