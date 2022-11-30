Extended-hours preschool will break ground in more ways than one

ZEELAND, Mich. — Childcare options are about to get easier— if you work for Gentex.

The automotive, aviation, and fire product manufacturer is partnering with the Outdoor Discover Center— a Holland-based education and conservation non-profit— to build and run a 43,000-square-foot facility on Gentex's campus.

"We believe this approach is unique because it combines the benefits of a licensed, on-site facility on our campus with the world-class care and learning environment ODC has provided for years.” Gentex President & CEO, Steve Downing said in a release sent Wednesday morning.

Gentex Discovery Preschool: An ODC Network Early Childcare Center will have licensed professionals to handle 15 childcare rooms (including 3 for infants). The facility will also have room for office and common space, food prep, and an indoor play center for days when it's not plausible to use their planned outdoor nature-based playscapes and fishing pond.

But the biggest draw? Extended hours.

Gentex promises services will be available to 2nd shift employees— in fact, they plan to care for 250 kids per shift.

“The data shows that the absence of childcare is a barrier to workforce participation,” said ODC’s CEO Travis Williams, who calls it an investment in kids. “[...] Because quality childcare can balance the achievement gap, reduce long-term educational costs, improve health outcomes, and much more."

Gentex says employees will get discounted childcare rates, dropping the cost of care significantly within the market.

Construction breaks ground in spring of 2023. The Gentex Discovery Preschool is expected to open in 2024.