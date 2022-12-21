Experts find concerning levels of toxic heavy metals in chocolate

(WXYZ) — It's the holiday season and a go-to gift for many people is chocolate and candy.

In fact, according to the National Retail Federation, 31% of consumers plan to give candy as a gift this holiday season. But, before putting a bow on that candy bar, a new consumer reports investigation reveals a dark side to some chocolate.

"Our tests found concerning levels of cadmium or lead, two toxic heavy metals, in most of the dark chocolate bars we tested," Kevin Loria from Consumer Reports said.

Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars. The results?

"For 23 of the bars, eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that," Loria said.

Now Consumer Reports experts and public health authorities say some may be harmful.

According to Consumer Reports, consistent, long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems, including kidney damage, hypertension, and reproductive issues. The risks are greater for kids.

"In young children, the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ," Loria said.

In response to Consumer Reports, several of the manufacturers whose chocolates had higher levels of heavy metals said that heavy metals occur naturally in soil, and they take steps to try to reduce it.

So how can a chocolate lover safely satisfy their sweet tooth?

Consumer Reports' tests found that cadmium levels tend to increase with higher cacao percentages, so if you're craving dark chocolate go for a 55% percent chocolate instead of an 85% one.

Also, if you eat dark chocolate every day, you may want to cut back to maybe just an ounce serving a couple of times a week instead.