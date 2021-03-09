Excellence in Education: Keith Schulte

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. — Keith Schulte is being recognized for his Excellence in Education.

“Keith exemplifies what it means to be an outstanding physical education teacher," Schulte’s nominator writes. "His dedication to all his students is what separates him from others.”

“I just really try to help students become more than what they think they can,” says Keith. “I've always looked at each individual student as an opportunity to create the best possible human being we can.”

Keith has received a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery, and his class at Elk Rapids High School will receive a $500 grant.

