Ex-MSU basketball star Keith Appling pleads guilty to second-degree murder

(WXYZ) — Former Michigan State basketball star Keight Appling has pleaded guilty to second-degree in the shooting death of a man in 2021.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 31-year-old Appling pleaded guilty before the trial was scheduled to start.

Prosecutors say Appling shot and killed 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds, who was his mother's cousin's husband, on May 22, 2021.

Police were called to the Detroit home on the report of a shooting, and found Edmonds on the front lawn with multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say Appling had an argument with Edmonds over a handgun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

They say his girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, drove Appling away and lied to officers investigating the shooting. She pled guilty to Lying to a Peace Officer and received probation in July 2022.