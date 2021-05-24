Watch
Ex-Michigan State player Keith Appling arrested following deadly shooting, police say

MSU
Posted at 12:06 PM, May 24, 2021
(AP MODIFIED) — Detroit police confirm that Michigan State Police arrested former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling Monday morning in Chelsea, Michigan.

Authorities say the 29-year-old was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man on Detroit's west side. Police say Appling and the man got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man.

Police say a firearm was also discovered and an investigation is ongoing.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

