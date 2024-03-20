Eminem set to release new album this year, Dr. Dre says

Legendary Detroit rapper Eminem is working on a new album that's set to come out this year, Dr. Dre confirmed on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show Tuesday night.

He appeared on the show with Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, and near the end of their nearly 30-minute interview, Dre said that Eminem is working on the new album.

"Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year," Dre said to cheers from the audience. "I've got songs on it. It's fire. I'm actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow."

Dre said he talked with Eminem, who gave the OK to make the announcement on the show.

The unnamed album is the first to be released since January 2020 when Eminem released "Music to be Murdered By" and will his 12th studio album.