Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Dec 20, 2022
WXMI — Elon Musk is saying he will resign as CEO.

On Tuesday evening, Musk posted on his Twitter page, claiming that he'd be willing to step down "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

However, Musk indicated that he is stepping away completely from the company.

He tweeted that after resigning, he would run the software and servers teams.

The statement comes after Musk posted a poll on December 18, asking Twitter users to vote on whether or not he should continue as the head of the social media company.

