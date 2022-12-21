Elon Musk says he'll resign as Twitter CEO

WXMI — Elon Musk is saying he will resign as CEO.

On Tuesday evening, Musk posted on his Twitter page, claiming that he'd be willing to step down "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

However, Musk indicated that he is stepping away completely from the company.

He tweeted that after resigning, he would run the software and servers teams.

The statement comes after Musk posted a poll on December 18, asking Twitter users to vote on whether or not he should continue as the head of the social media company.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

