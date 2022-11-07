Whitmer, Dixon make final push before election day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With election day upon us, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon spent their weekends in the final push in Michigan’s Gubernatorial Race.

Both women made stops in Grand Rapids, hoping to sway undecided voters.

Dixon, a Norton Shores business woman-turned conservative media personality argues that, while Whitmer has dragged the state down, she would move the state forward if elected to the state’s highest office.

"We want to make sure that your kids are going to get a world class education and that your family is going to be able to thrive in the state of Michigan. We want to make sure that businesses have a partner in state government,” said Dixon before moving on to the east side of the state this weekend.. “It's so crucial right now with the way that they've been treated by this government for the last four years. They're desperate to make a change and we're going to bring Michigan back."

Meanwhile, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is relying on her experience in government and bringing the state through a pandemic—backing her lieutenant for another four years alongside congressional and state legislative candidates looking to turn a traditionally red area, blue.

"My opponent wants to take us backwards on all those fronts,” Whitmer said this weekend. “I don't think that's the Michigan that we want or deserve. We need to continue to stay focused, solve problems, and move this state forward."

FOX 17 will be monitoring this race around the clock, starting as both candidates vote, then head to their respective watch parties.

Dixon will watch results in her home are of West Michigan, while Whitmer joins her party in Detroit.