Vice President Harris to appear in Detroit, Southfield on Saturday

Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 11, 2022
(WXYZ) — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Detroit on Saturday, according to information released by the White House.

Few details about the trip have been released. Officials say Harris will participate in a fundraiser for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. She will then participate in an event highlighting the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

The trip will wrap up with a stop in Southfield, where Harris will participate in a voter education event with students.

More details about the trip are expected to be released later this week.

Following the stops in Detroit and Southfield, Harris will travel to Los Angeles.

