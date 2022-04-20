Watch
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Senator who pleaded to touching nurse won't seek 2nd term

Senator John Bizon.png
MI Senate GOP<br/>
Senator John Bizon.png
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 10:45:07-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker who pleaded guilty to a charge of inappropriately touching a nurse practitioner will not seek re-election.

State Senator John Bizon says he made the decision not to seek a second term to spend more time with his family.

Last month, the 70-year-old Battle Creek Republican was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery.

The charge stems from an incident in August in which a nurse practitioner says Bizon touched her inappropriately at an urgent care facility where Bizon had gone for treatment for COVID-19 symptoms.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News