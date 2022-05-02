Watch
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Rinke touts 'bold' campaign plan to repeal state income tax

Election 2022 Michigan Governor
David Eggert/AP
Kevin Rinke, a Republican candidate for governor, meets with people on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Fleetwood Diner in Lansing, Mich. Rinke launched a 10-day bus tour across Michigan three months before the August GOP primary. (AP Photo/David Eggert)
Election 2022 Michigan Governor
Posted at 4:15 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 16:15:16-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke says his “bold” proposal to eliminate Michigan’s personal income tax would help residents and sets him apart in a 10-person primary field.

Rinke launched a 10-day bus tour with a stop at Lansing’s Fleetwood Diner on Monday.

He says ending the 4.25% tax would position the state for growth with other states without an income tax like Texas and Florida.

Michigan’s individual income tax generated $11.7 billion last fiscal year and accounts for 30% all state tax revenue.

Democrats says Rinke's “backwards vision” would leave Michigan with less money for law enforcement, schools and roads.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News