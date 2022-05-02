Rinke touts 'bold' campaign plan to repeal state income tax

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Rinke says his “bold” proposal to eliminate Michigan’s personal income tax would help residents and sets him apart in a 10-person primary field.

Rinke launched a 10-day bus tour with a stop at Lansing’s Fleetwood Diner on Monday.

He says ending the 4.25% tax would position the state for growth with other states without an income tax like Texas and Florida.

Michigan’s individual income tax generated $11.7 billion last fiscal year and accounts for 30% all state tax revenue.

Democrats says Rinke's “backwards vision” would leave Michigan with less money for law enforcement, schools and roads.

