Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Shri Thanedar elected to MI 12th & 13th Congressional Districts

Posted at 2:39 AM, Nov 09, 2022
(WXYZ) — Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has won her election to Michigan's 12th Congressional district, while Democrat Shri Thanedar also won his election in the 13th district.

The 13th District includes parts of Detroit, Romulus, Downriver, Highland Park, Hamtramck and the Grosse Pointes.

Thanedar, a state representative, defeated eight other candidates in the primary winning 28.3% of the vote to get the nomination. He finished third in the 2020 Democratic primary for governor.

Tlaib was her third term in office and is one of the more progressive Democratic members in Congress, and is part of what's known as The Squad with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. She is a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump.

