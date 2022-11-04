Pence, Buttigieg stump for West Michigan candidates before Election Day

(WXMI) — It was a busy day here in West Michigan Friday.

Campaign rallies were held in Grand Rapids and then in Portage.

Both Pete Buttigieg and Mike Pence — both hoosiers — say they are confident that Election Day will go their parties' ways.

"I'm really excited about this style of leadership that she represents," says Buttigieg, who stumped for Hillary Scholten. "She's fourth generation in this region. She's somebody deeply rooted in the community."

"I'm here because Michigan and America need Congressman Bill Huizenga in a Republican majority in the House of Representatives."

Both former Vice President Mike Pence and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stumped for their parties' candidates on Friday in West Michigan.

Buttigieg says he's glad to campaign for Rep. Hillary Scholten as she's for the causes they believe in.

"Right now they want to put Medicare and social security on the chopping block," he says. "We want to protect and strengthen social security and Medicare."

Scholten agreed, saying she's the right candidate for the everyday people.

"I raised my hand to run because I want to be the strongest possible representative for West Michigan," says Scholten.

In Portage, Pence felt differently. He says to check the Dems' track record.

"Today we stand here in Michigan with inflation at a 40-year high," says Pence. "Gasoline prices [are] through the roof. Families are hurting."

Pence was in town Friday afternoon at the Faith and Freedom rally, campaigning for Representative Huizenga, who was urging people to make their voices heard at the polls.

"We cannot afford to have any voters sit on the sidelines, whether they're people of faith, people of a different belief," says Huizenga. "It's time to come out and change our state, change our country."

With Election Day just a few days away, both men hope their stops in West Michigan will lead to victory on Tuesday.

"So I say to anybody that's still on the fence: look at our record, look at their record and you'll know how to vote," Pence says. "And you'll vote Republican."

"So wherever you live, whatever generation or community you belong to, your life is going to be shaped by some of the choices that will be made by the next Congress," says Buttigieg.

FOX 17 will bring full coverage all day Tuesday with teams in Grand rapids and Detroit.

