Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!

In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.

Two opportunities will be available in Holland and Grand Haven this week, per the following schedule:

Holland: Tuesday, Oct. 18 (5–7 p.m.) at 345 W. 14th St.

Grand Haven: Wednesday, Oct. 19 (1–3 p.m.) at 714 Columbus Ave.

“No matter what our political views, it is important that each of us do our research and then vote,” says Barbara Lee VanHorssen with the Momentum Center.

We’re told individuals must turn 18 before Election Day to register. Attendees are advised to bring a driver’s license, state ID or the last four numbers of their SSNs.

Click here for more information.

