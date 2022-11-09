Gretchen Whitmer beats Tudor Dixon, will serve 4 more years as governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been reelected, beating Republican Tudor Dixon to serve another four years as Michigan’s governor.

The Associated Press projected Whitmer as the winner around 1:20 Wednesday morning.

Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist addressed the crowd at their election night watch party shortly before the race was called.

Whitmer was running against Tudor Dixon, a former steel industry executive, conservative media talk show host and horror movie actress who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump ahead of the primary election in August. Dixon emerged victorious in August from a crowded primary field, in which she was the only female GOP candidate on the ballot.

Whitmer for Governor campaign manager Preston Elliott released the following statement in response to the Whitmer winning.

“Tonight, Michiganders across the state made their voices heard to re-elect Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist so they can continue building on their historic progress investing in public education, strengthening infrastructure, fixing the damn roads, growing the economy, and defending reproductive freedom. Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist are grateful for the overwhelming support of Michiganders from Monroe to Marquette and look forward to continuing to serve the great state of Michigan for four more years.”

Whitmer was elected governor in 2018, previously serving as a state senator and a state representative. She beat her opponent Republican Bill Schuette by 406,659 votes.

She ran on a promise in 2018 to “Fix the Damn Roads,” but her plans were halted when COVID-19 hit Michigan in March of 2020.

The pandemic slowed her progress on the roads. Her response to the pandemic is something Republicans used as ammo during her reelection bid.

This time around, Whitmer had a record to defend. She also had to convince voters she can get the state back on track after job and learning loss tied to COVID-19 and fight the 40-year inflation Michiganders are experiencing.

A new priority for Whitmer this time around was Proposal 3. After Roe v. Wade was overturned this summer, paving the way for Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban to take effect, Whitmer promised to “fight like hell” to protect women’s reproductive rights in Michigan. Whitmer filed the lawsuit, which is still working its way through the courts, to overturn Michigan’s 1931 law restricting abortion.

Whitmer’s opponent, a political newcomer from Norton Shores, had hoped to win voters over with her plans to get Michigan “back on track.”

Dixon’s top priority throughout the campaign was education. She wanted to give parents more say over what happens inside the walls of their children’s schools. She also wanted to use taxpayer dollars to fund education at charter, private and religious schools and outlined a plan to provide vouchers for 25 hours of tutoring using leftover federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Whitmer is now Michigan’s first governor elected from the same party as the sitting president.

