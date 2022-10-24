Gov. Whitmer, other democratic candidates campaign in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in West Michigan Sunday to talk with voters and community members.

The governor went to Grand Rapids for a “Get the Vote Out” event with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Glichrist, Attorney General Dana Nessel and several other democratic candidates.

“I gotta tell you, people often ask me, ‘why you want to keep doing this after all the threats? After 500-year flooding events?’ Over and over again, ‘after a 100-year pandemic? After all the tough elections and the tough stuff that we’ve had to navigate, in terms of demonstrations for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, the 2020 presidential campaign where the whole world descended on us, the threat to kidnap and kill me?’ I understand why people ask me, “Why [do] you want to do this anymore?’ But the answer is simple: we are making progress in Michigan. We are not going backwards, right?” Governor Gretchen Whitmer explained Sunday.

They also held an event in Lansing Sunday.

The midterm elections are November 8, 2022.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube