GOP gubernatorial candidate Dixon to attend rally in Muskegon

Tudor Dixon wins GOP primary
Tudor Dixon wins GOP primary
Posted at 5:47 PM, Oct 15, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon will be in West Michigan Sunday for a rally in Muskegon.

Dixon’s campaign announced the stop Saturday afternoon.

The rally for supporters will take place at Hackley Park (350 W. Webster Avenue) in Muskegon on Sunday, October 16 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Dixon’s campaign stop in West Michigan comes after Thursday’s debate with Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Grand Rapids.

READ MORE: Top moments from 1st Gubernatorial Debate between Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon

The second and final debate between Whitmer and Dixon will take place Tuesday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

Both the governor and Dixon accepted the invitation from Michigan Scripps stations, which includes FOX 17 and our sister stations in Detroit (WXYZ) and Lansing (WSYM).

The live, televised debate wis expected to air statewide.

REFERENCE: FOX 17, Michigan Scripps stations to host debate between Whitmer, Dixon on Oct. 25

The 2022 United States midterm elections are Tuesday, November 8.

