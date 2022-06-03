FOX 17 sits down with Congressman Bill Huizenga: Guns, ballots and the upcoming election

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — At the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference politicians from all across the state and country take the opportunity to network and look at issues through a bipartisan lens.

“The emphasis of the conference is talking about how we can work together," Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga said.

Huizenga took the opportunity to chat one on one with FOX 17's Ruta Ulcinaite to discuss his race in the newly formed 4th Congressional District in West Michigan and his thoughts on hot topics like gun control.

Just as in the race for governor where five candidates didn't make the ballot, Huizenga's Democratic opponent Joseph Alfonso, did not reach the required 1,000 signatures to get on the ballot. Huizenga says he went through each of his signatures to confirm their validity and blames the governor candidates for not being more stringent. The candidates hired private companies to collect their signatures, which were found to have been forged. Five GOP candidates for governor were removed from the ballot by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers as a result of this flub.

"They did it to themselves. The board did not do this, they did it to themselves by not having those signatures. Whether it be the proper number or frankly whether there's the fraud involved or who they hired to do that," Congressman Huizenga said.

The congressman said he appreciated speaking on panels at the conference with Democrats to work together on issues facing our entire state and his district.

