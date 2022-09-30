Dr. Ben Carson rallies alongside John Gibbs in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday marked just 39 days until the November 2022 general election and campaigning is in full swing.

Dr. Ben Carson joined 3rd District-hopeful John Gibbs Friday afternoon for a “Patriot Rally” at the Kent County GOP Headquarters.

Carson served as the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Donald J. Trump.

Gibbs worked alongside Carson as acting assistant secretary for Community Planning and Development.

“You can’t depend on everybody, but there’s some people that you can really depend on. John was what we call ‘the utility player.’ He could fit into any slot,” Dr. Carson said at Friday’s rally.

Gibbs is up against democrat Hillary Scholten.

The general election is Tuesday, November 8.

For more information about the November election, be sure to check out FOX 17’s Election 2022 coverage page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube