Donald Trump to hold rally for Michigan GOP candidates in Macomb County

Mary Altaffer/AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Sep 15, 2022
(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Macomb County next month for Michigan Republican candidates.

The rally will take place Oct. 1 at the Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and he's expected to speak at 7 p.m.

According to a release, Trump will be supporting gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon, Attorney General nominee Matt DePerno and Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo.

Trump has endorsed all three candidates, and they have in the past supported his baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump lost Michigan by more than 154,000 votes to current President Joe Biden.

He last held a rally in Michigan in April.

