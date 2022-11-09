Congressman Moolenaar wins Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Republican Congressman John Moolenaar is projected to win the race to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

The Associated Press declared Moolenaar the winner just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Moolenaar defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard, who has challenged the congressman for his seat in the U.S. House in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Moolenaar represented Michigan’s old 4th Congressional District for seven years.

Due to the 2020 redistricting process, the former 4th District was redrawn and Moolenaar ran in the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District in this election.

The 2nd Congressional District covers rural West Michigan and goes all the way to the lakeshore.

Congressman Moolenaar attended Hope College and Harvard University. He was a chemist before entering politics. From being on city council in Midland, to representing at the state level and then the federal level, he's kept busy for the past several decades. He says the reason he continues to run for office is to continue helping people.

Moolenaar wants to abolish abortion with the exception to protect the life of the mother, upholding and even strengthening gun rights and growing the economy.

