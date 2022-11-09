Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Congressman Moolenaar wins Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District

HS_JOHN_MOOLENAAR_(R)_1920x1080.png
FOX 17
HS_JOHN_MOOLENAAR_(R)_1920x1080.png
Posted at 11:28 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:29:21-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Republican Congressman John Moolenaar is projected to win the race to represent Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House.

The Associated Press declared Moolenaar the winner just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Moolenaar defeated Democrat Jerry Hilliard, who has challenged the congressman for his seat in the U.S. House in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

moolenaar vs hilliard 2020.JPG

Moolenaar represented Michigan’s old 4th Congressional District for seven years.

District 2 old.png

Due to the 2020 redistricting process, the former 4th District was redrawn and Moolenaar ran in the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District in this election.

District 2 new.png

The 2nd Congressional District covers rural West Michigan and goes all the way to the lakeshore.

Congressman Moolenaar attended Hope College and Harvard University. He was a chemist before entering politics. From being on city council in Midland, to representing at the state level and then the federal level, he's kept busy for the past several decades. He says the reason he continues to run for office is to continue helping people.

Moolenaar wants to abolish abortion with the exception to protect the life of the mother, upholding and even strengthening gun rights and growing the economy.

You can find full election results and more 2022 midterm coverage on the FOX 17 website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2022

ELECTION RESULTS: See races across West Michigan Register to vote Find your polling place Apply for an absentee ballot View your sample ballot
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered