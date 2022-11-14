Cannon Twp. board to consider anti-Prop 3 resolution

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Nearly a week after voters in Michigan passed a constitutional amendment that enshrines a person's right to reproductive services, including abortion, a township in West Michigan plans to take action against it.

The Cannon Township supervisor says at their board meeting tonight, trustees will consider a resolution that "calls attention" to certain parts of Proposal 3 that they say puts the health, safety and welfare of children in the area at risk.

The township argues the proposal makes it "virtually impossible" to enforce or enact laws that prohibit certain sexual activity, including pedophilia, as long as a kid says they consented to it.

Trustees cite a statement issued by 11 county prosecutors across the state prior to the election who expressed similar concerns.

Supervisor Steve Grimm says they want other municipalities to follow suit, with the hopes that it brings clarity to what they call the broad language of the proposal.

"Our goal is to not only voice support for law enforcement but it's also to get the information out there beyond Cannon Township, so that all other communities, if they want to follow this lead, can get the information out that this is a very serious potential confusion in this law that it seems to me needs to be addressed sooner rather than later," says Grimm.

Proponents of Proposal 3 dispute this claim, and others that arose during the election.

