Black Voters Matter Fund encourages WMU students to head to the polls

Yasmeen Ludy, FOX 17 News
Posted at 3:44 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 15:44:45-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Black Voters Matter Fund pulled up to Western Michigan University in what they like to call "The Blackest Bus In America" to encourage young voters to head to the polls.

"This is a call to action for Black voters all across the country to say that even though we are under attack from so many different fronts, now's not the time to back down or black down, now's the time to continue to fight, fight for all the things that are important to you and in your community," said National Field Director of Black Voters Matter Fund Wanda Mosley.

Organizers were parked in front of Sangren Hall with food, free shirts, and voting information.

Students were given tips on how to register to vote, where their polling locations are, and deadlines that they should be aware of, which is all part of their statewide tour.

"The Black vote is so important in this country. Oftentimes, we are the deciding factor for the larger elections, whether it's a statewide race and federal race, Black people, when we come out in mass and flex our collective muscle, you see the results," Mosley said.

The organization's overall goal is to mobilize Black voters, engage with the community, and help Black people understand the power in their vote.

Tuesday was only the second day of their Michigan tour, tomorrow they are heading to Detroit.

