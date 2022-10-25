Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Presant to serve as District Election Officer for Western District of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten has announced that Assistant United States Attorney Justin Presant has been appointed to serve as the District Election Officer for the Western District of Michigan for the upcoming general election on November 8.

According to the Department of Justice, Presant will be responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints about voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud. He will be working in consultation with the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

Federal law protects against crimes, such as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.

“Voting is the cornerstone of American democracy,” said Totten. “We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice.”

Totten also announced that his office has established a hotline and website for the public to make a complaint or share information related to voting rights concerns. The hotline can be reached by calling 616-808-2140.

“The hotline and website were established because it is critical for the public to have a direct line of communication to our office,” said Totten. “This helps strengthen public confidence in the integrity of the election process by providing individuals the ability to report possible election fraud, voting rights violations, and threats of violence while the polls are open though Election Day.”

The FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day. Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. by calling 800-253-3931. Complaints can also be made online.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said Totten. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube