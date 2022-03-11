AG Nessel launches reelection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — November feels like a long way away, but the election season is already starting to heat up.

Attorney General Dana Nessel launched her reelection campaign Friday.

Each of the radical Republicans running to replace me as attorney general think politicians should get to vote on your right to use birth control. As AG, I’ll continue fighting to keep politicians out of your bedroom. pic.twitter.com/VCPsiUxpDe — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 11, 2022

Nessel says her new ad campaign is focusing on her record and that she knows Michigan. She says it also holds her "Republican opponents accountable for their radical stance that it should be a state’s right to prosecute people who are using birth control." Nessel is referring to comments made by three GOP attorney general candidates at a forum last month where all three said a 1965 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that affirmed married couples’ right to privacy regarding their use of birth control was wrongly decided. The three said the decision trampled on states' rights.

But in the end. she hopes people remember this election is important.

"I think that for everyday Michiganders, that, you know, the Department of Attorney General actually plays a bigger role in your life than you think. And it's important that we have the right person in there that will properly protect people instead of persecuting them," said Nessel.

Former legislative leader Tom Leonard announced his candidacy for attorney general on the Republican ticket back in September.

Also in the race is Matthew Deperno, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

