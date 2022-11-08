Ada Twp. clerk: Precinct 5 briefly runs out of ballots on election day

ADA, Mich. — Poll workers briefly ran out of ballots at an Ada Township precinct Tuesday afternoon, according to the clerk.

Ada Township Clerk Jacqueline Smith confirmed to FOX 17 that they ran out of Precinct 5 ballots temporarily at Roselle Park mid-to-late Tuesday afternoon.

Ada Township has more than 11,000 registered voters, and Smith told FOX 17 that she ordered 100-percent of the ballots needed for registered voters in the township.

She believes they ran out because of the contentious race for Forest Hills Public Schools board members, which caused an unforeseen number of spoiled ballots.

As of Tuesday evening, Smith said more ballots were printed and delivered to the precinct.

She said she’s not sure if anyone faced a delay at the polls because of this issue, but for the most part, people were understanding.

