Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Ada Twp. clerk: Precinct 5 briefly runs out of ballots on election day

ballot recount file
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wong Maye-E/AP
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, late Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
ballot recount file
Posted at 6:09 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 18:09:03-05

ADA, Mich. — Poll workers briefly ran out of ballots at an Ada Township precinct Tuesday afternoon, according to the clerk.

Ada Township Clerk Jacqueline Smith confirmed to FOX 17 that they ran out of Precinct 5 ballots temporarily at Roselle Park mid-to-late Tuesday afternoon.

Ada Township has more than 11,000 registered voters, and Smith told FOX 17 that she ordered 100-percent of the ballots needed for registered voters in the township.

She believes they ran out because of the contentious race for Forest Hills Public Schools board members, which caused an unforeseen number of spoiled ballots.

READ MORE: FHPS parent support group: 'This is about the kids, this isn't some kind of turf war for signs'

As of Tuesday evening, Smith said more ballots were printed and delivered to the precinct.

She said she’s not sure if anyone faced a delay at the polls because of this issue, but for the most part, people were understanding.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2022

ELECTION RESULTS: See races across West Michigan Register to vote Find your polling place Apply for an absentee ballot View your sample ballot
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered