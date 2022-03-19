Watch
Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

Sayed Hassan/AP
Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, views hieroglyphics inside a recently discovered tomb near the famed Step Pyramid, in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Egypt on Saturday displayed a recently discovered, finely-decorated ancient tombs at an infamous Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital of Cairo. The five tombs, unearthed earlier this month, date back to the Old Kingdom (1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.) and the First Intermediate Period, an era spanned for around 125 years after the collapse of the old kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. (AP Photo/Sayed Hassan)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 16:44:24-04

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has put on display recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.

The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 BC, as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed. That's according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said on Saturday that Egyptian archaeologists started excavating the site in September. The tombs were for senior officials, including regional rulers and palace supervisors in ancient Egypt.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
