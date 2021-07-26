EF-1 tornado confirmed in White Lake; 1 person injured

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in west-central Oakland County Saturday evening.

With winds reaching up to 100 miles per hour, portions of White Lake saw trees uprooted and snapped. One person had minor injuries after multiple pine trees fell on a home, officials said. The tornado traveled as far as 1.8 miles between 7:45 p.m. and 7:57 p.m.

The tornado was tracked going northeast, and crossed Pontiac Lake Road before reaching Pontian Lake as an EF-0.

