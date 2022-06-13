Driver pronounced dead after water rescue in St. Clair River

WXYZ — St. Clair officials say a man is dead after speeding into the St. Clair River Sunday night.

Officers say the driver drove through the parking lot of The Voyageur restaurant in St. Clair accelerating through the restaurant's guardrail and into the river.

The man was rushed to the hospital after being pulled out of the water just after 8:00 p.m.

St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King says the man was in critical condition but has now succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the man was the sole occupant of the car.

The first emergency call came into police around 7:22 p.m. Sunday night.