Drake reportedly gets $230K fine for playing past curfew in Detroit

Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 13, 2023
(WXYZ) — Rap superstar Drake reportedly was hit with a hefty fine after his shows in Detroit this weekend for playing past the curfew.

According to Vibe.com, Drake was hit with a $230,000 fine for playing 23 minutes past the curfew to finish his performance.

He played Little Caesars Arena on Saturday and Sunday night, but the fine came from the Saturday show, according to the site.

He reportedly said, "It's $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew. I don't give a f***. We're doing this whole song, let's go."

