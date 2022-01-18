DPD: Man who shot at Wayne County Sheriff's Dept. vehicle taken into custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police have arrested a man officers say shot at a Wayne County Sheriff's Department vehicle and tried to run from police.

The man was taken into custody in the area of Whittier and Harper on Detroit's east side.

He reportedly fired at officers on two different occasions. Police say one time he fired out a window and the other time, he stopped and fired at officers.

Officers say the shots the man fired hit the sheriff's department car twice.

Officers gave chase and the man eventually just stopped, put his hands in the air, and was taken into custody. Police say he could face charges of attempted murder of a police officer.

No one was injured. Police say they did not return fire.

Police say the man has a history of trying to bait police into chasing him.

The investigation is ongoing.

