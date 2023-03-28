DPD: 9-year-old boy in critical condition, woman injured during shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition and a woman was also hurt during a shooting in Detroit on Monday, police said.

The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 5:40 p.m. that a child was shot and dropped off at Children's Hospital of Michigan. He was shot at least one time in the stomach.

The second victim, a 27-year-old woman, was shot in the hip, according to police.

The child's father said he and his son were at a fish market in the area of Gratiot Avenue and E. State Fair Avenue around the time of the shooting. Officers were sent to the hospital, scene and the father's home.

Police said people were at a vacant business near the fish market. Investigators believe the 9-year-old and his father were inside the vacant business, which police said was formerly a hookah lounge.

Three young men came around the corner and tried to go into the building. When they went inside, there was gunfire and the child and woman were shot, police said.

The woman who was shot was taken to Ascension St. John Hospital in temporary serious condition.

The boy was hospitalized in critical condition, likely due to his age, police said.

Police are looking for the three men involved in the shooting and are expected to share photos.

What led up to the incident as well as the relationship between those involved is unclear at this time. Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.