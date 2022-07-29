Watch Now
News

Actions

DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake

DNR investigating after wolf found shot in head while stuck in trap in UP
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan DNR logo
DNR investigating after wolf found shot in head while stuck in trap in UP
Posted at 4:50 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 04:50:59-04

HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.

After three children fell from the banana boat, the motorboat circled back to pick them up and struck the 11-year-old, whom the motorboat's operator had not seen, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Michindoh in Hillsdale County, conservation officers said.

Twelve children were riding the banana boat boat at the time, officers said.

The girl's name has not been released.

It was not clear whether the girl had been riding on the banana boat or was in the water for another reason.

Both vessels are owned by the Michindoh Conference Center, a Christian camp, officers said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered