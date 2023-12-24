Band members remember ‘Dixie Chicks’ founder killed in Texas car crash

EL PASO, Texas — Band members are remembering 'Dixie Chicks' original bassist and founding band member Laura Lynch who died in a car crash in Texas on Friday.

The New York Times reports Lynch co-founded the band in 1988 with Robin Lynn Macy, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire. Lynch left the band in 1995.

The current band members, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, honored Lynch on their official Instagram page.

Here's the post:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time."

- Emily, Martie & Natalie

The female-led 'Dixie Chicks' changed their band name to 'The Chicks' in 2020.

