Watch Now
News

Actions

Did you win $500K? Check your tickets, Keno players

Club-Keno-The-Jack.jpg
Michigan Lottery
Club-Keno-The-Jack.jpg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 09:05:09-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you played Club Keno's The Jack in Kalamazoo you might be over $503,254 richer and the game's biggest winner to date.

The ticket was bought at Fletcher's Pub #2 on Oakland Drive and matched 8 of the winning numbers.

You have 1 year from the drawing date to drive to the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing and collect the prize, so call ahead to make an appointment at 844-887-6836.

If you've bet more than you can afford to lose, you may have a gambling problem. Confidential help is available.

Helpline: 1-800-270-7117
Text: 1-248-648-3363
LIVE CHAT

If you are in crisis, call 988.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward