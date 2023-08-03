Did you win $500K? Check your tickets, Keno players

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you played Club Keno's The Jack in Kalamazoo you might be over $503,254 richer and the game's biggest winner to date.

The ticket was bought at Fletcher's Pub #2 on Oakland Drive and matched 8 of the winning numbers.

You have 1 year from the drawing date to drive to the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing and collect the prize, so call ahead to make an appointment at 844-887-6836.

If you've bet more than you can afford to lose, you may have a gambling problem. Confidential help is available.

Helpline: 1-800-270-7117

Text: 1-248-648-3363

LIVE CHAT

If you are in crisis, call 988.