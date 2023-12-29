Did you feel it? 2.4-magnitude earthquake reported near Michigan-Canada border

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.4-magnitude earthquake near the Michigan-Canada border Wednesday morning.

The earthquake hit around 9:47 a.m. about three kilometers southwest of Corunna, Ontario.

That's across the St. Clair River from an area between Marysville and St. Clair in Michigan.



According to The Sarnia Observer, another quake hit the town on Oct. 19, and it's the fourth earthquake to hit the area in the past 18 months.

"Chances are good that there is a more active than average fault at this location," Wayne State researcher and associate professor in the Department of Environmental Science & Geology Scott Burdick said. "We're in a stable part of the continent, but it's not unusual to get small earthquakes like this in Michigan every year or two."

Other quakes reported in the area, according to The Sarnia Observer, happened on May 23, 2022, Nov. 20, 2022 and Oct. 19, 2023.

“I kind of heard a noise this morning, but I didn’t really feel anything shake,” Jeff Agar, the mayor of St. Clair Township, which includes Corunna, told The Sarnia Observer. “It just sounded like far-off thunder to me.”

Some St. Clair County residents say they heard similar noises, and even felt their homes shake.

“It felt like, imagine sitting there in your living room and having a giant semi coming by and banging and slamming around as it turns a corner by your house. I mean it jolted the house," Marysville resident Dawn Endelman said.

Other residents in the area say they didn't feel or hear anything.

Earthquakes are uncommon in Michigan. Researchers say the chances of one hitting the state are less than 5 percent. The earthquakes that do affect our state tend to be minor in damage and injury. There were no reported injuries in this latest earthquake.