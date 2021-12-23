Watch
Detroit Zoo announces death of Erin, a female lion

Detroit Zoo
Erin, on the left, was euthanized at the Detroit Zoo on Wednesday after a decline in her mobility and condition. She is pictured with Simba, right, who was rescued by the zoo and once owned by the royal family of Qatar.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 14:52:20-05

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo announced the death of Erin, a female lion who lived at the Zoo for more than a decade.

According to the zoo, Erin was estimated to be about 20 years old and lived much longer than wild lions typically do.

She was rescued from a Kansas junkyard in 2009.

According to the zoo, she showed signs of advanced age for several years and animal staff monitored her.

Zoo officials say that they decided to euthanize her Wednesday after a decline in her mobility in condition.

"In her time, Erin was a sporty cat who loved a good run in the yard and she was an amazing companion to Simba," Associate Curator of Mammals Betsie Meister said. "You could often find her on the heated rocks or lounging in the sunshine."

Zoo said Erin was the oldest lion in the pride and will be greatly missed.

