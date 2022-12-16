Detroit Tigers single-game tickets go on sale for limited time around holidays

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are helping you spread holiday cheer by putting single-game tickets for 2023 on sale for a limited time.

The early window to secure Tigers single-game tickets comes for the holiday season. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 and run through Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Then, the ticket window will close and won't open back up until single-game tickets go on sale in February for games in Lakeland during Spring Training and the regular season.

This will be the first season under new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

“As the 2023 season quickly approaches, the Tigers are really looking forward to giving fans a chance to secure their seats at Comerica Park a little sooner than ususal,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Whether picking up a holiday gift for a loved one or planning a family outing, this early window to purchase single game tickets is something we know fans will appreciate and take advantage of. Next season will be a special one with Miguel Cabrera closing out his Hall of Fame career, and as we welcome new and returning traditions, ensuring there’s something at the ballpark for fans of all ages.”

The game said they will have a promotion every Saturday home game with the first 15,000 fans getting something, and Fridays will be a "party in the park" with live music, entertainment, fireworks and more.

2023 DETROIT TIGERS FAN PROMOTIONAL ITEM LINEUP

