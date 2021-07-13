Detroit landlords facing blight tickets if residential properties not cleaned as result of flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit landlords will begin to face fines on July 20 if they have not made living conditions safe for rental properties as a result of the flooding that occurred on June 26.

Per city ordinance, landlords are required to maintain safe living conditions for residents, including no standing water, no mold and working hot water heater and furnace.

Beginning July 20, the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department will inspect and issue blight tickets to landlords who are not compliant. The tickets will be $250 per day until compliant.

Landlords are recommended to do the following before July 20: