(WXYZ) — An attorney for Detroit City Councilman Andre Spivey says his client has been told he will be indicted in federal court this afternoon over allegations that he accepted a bribe.

Elliott Hall, an attorney for Spivey, said his client has cooperated with the U.S. Attorney’s office “for well over a year now to try to resolve this issue” and was surprised to learn that an indictment is forthcoming.

As of now, no indictment has been unsealed in federal court.

Hall said Spivey has been told he will be indicted for accepting a bribe as a public official. Spivey maintains he has done nothing wrong.

“We’re dealing with contributions people made to him that they consider to be a bribe,” Hall said, “but it has nothing to do, nothing to do with any kind of vote or his actions as a public official.”

Stay with 7 Action News for further developments on this breaking story.

