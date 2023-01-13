Deadline extended to sign up students for Scripps National Spelling Bee; here's how

(WXYZ) — Is the next Scripps National Spelling Bee champion in your classroom?

If you think there is, you still have time to sign up students to participate in the 2022-2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The enrollment deadline has been extended until Jan. 31 to give more spellers an opportunity to participate.

You can sign students up here

Students have to be in elementary and middle school, and there is more information at spellingbee.com

Harini Logan, the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion, says that her teacher’s support was an important catalyst for her to pursue her love of learning and spelling.

“Behind each successful student is not only their family, but also a teacher who has encouraged, supported, and most importantly, believed in them along the way," Harini said.

Registration is $175 per school, and they can choose to participate in person, online or hybrid options.

The 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee will be held May 30-June 1, 2023, at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Bee is the nation’s longest-running educational competition, having been launched in 1925. The E.W. Scripps Company is the longtime steward of the competition.



2023 Spelling Bee Guide for Educators and Schools by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd