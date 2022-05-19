Watch
Customs seizes more than 2K pounds of marijuana hidden in pool toy boxes in Detroit

MJ 05112022.jpeg
Customs and Border Protection
MJ 05112022.jpeg
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 10:35:41-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than a ton of marijuana in Detroit last week.

According to CBP, an x-ray of an inbound tractor trailer at the Fort St. Cargo Faciility last week found 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed in boxes manifested as foam pool toys.

The trailer was also seized with the boxes of marijuana.

“This seizure underscores CBP’s long standing commitment to the border security mission,” said Port Director Devin Chamberlain. “The men and women of CBP continue to work diligently to keep our Nation and our communities safe.”

