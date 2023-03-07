Crumbley appeal hits court docket, days after Oxford admin, staff deemed immune

PONTIAC, Mich. — Days after a judge ruled staff and administrators for Oxford Community Schools couldn’t be sued in relation to the mass shooting at Oxford High School, James and Jennifer Crumbley are scheduled to appeal accusations of their own responsibility.

Defense says the pair were not an active part of their son, Ethan’s, actions that November day and should not face charges.

Oral arguments in the case will be live streamed starting at 10 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to highlight Ethan’s guilty plea, circumstances surrounding the purchase and storage of the gun used, and his parents’ reaction to the school’s warnings of disturbing behavior just before the shooting began.

In response to the ruling protecting administrators and staff under governmental immunity, attorney Ven Johnson— who represents several Oxford Community Schools parents— will address the public at the same time as the Crumbley appeal begins.

FOX 17 will be monitoring both the appeal and press conference, updating you with the latest information on air, online, and via our social and streaming platforms.