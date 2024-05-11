Wyoming Police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old hurt

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police department is investigating after an 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting Friday night.

Officers say it happened in the area of 32nd St. SE and South Division Ave. They responded to multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man hurt. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact silent police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or online.