Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Wyoming Police investigating shooting that left 18-year-old hurt

Wyoming Department of Public Safety
FOX 17
Wyoming Department of Public Safety
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 08:08:32-04

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police department is investigating after an 18-year-old was hurt in a shooting Friday night.

Officers say it happened in the area of 32nd St. SE and South Division Ave. They responded to multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man hurt. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact silent police detectives at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, 1-866-774-2345 or online.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book