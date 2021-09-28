'Watch your children,' Detroit police searching for man who reportedly abducted girl walking home from school

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in an abduction that occurred on September 21.

Police say that a 13-year-old girl was heading home from Carstens Elementary/Middle school around 3:45 p.m., walking northbound on Dickerson from East Jefferson when a man approached her and grabbed her hair.

According to police, the suspect then pulled the victim onto a porch in the 1100 block of Dickerson where he tried to kiss her on the mouth and remove her shirt. The girl’s tablet reportedly started ringing and that’s when the suspect pushed the victim and left the scene.

Col. Brian Herndon with the Detroit Police Department says this incident wasn't an attempt - it's an abduction. “He actually physically grabbed her and moved her from one location to another. Even though it didn’t last that long. That’s what makes it an abduction."

Parents who live near by say it's time for the community to step up.

“Watch your children! This is all we have. There are people out here waiting to grab your kids," said Kimberly Adkins.

Her 11-year-old also attends Carsten's Elementary-Middle School.

"It could’ve been her and it just makes me grab my kids a little closer and watch them harder," she adds.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, around 150 pounds with brown eyes, medium brown complexion, slim build, chapped lips and black hair. He was reportedly wearing a dingy white shirt and dirty blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Det. B. Herndon at 313-596-1287.