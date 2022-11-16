Two hospitalized after driving off from traffic stop

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after driving away from a traffic stop.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies encountered the pair driving in a Dodge Durango on 56th Ave just inside of Zeeland Township.

The SUV headed north, losing control when the pavement ended north of Byron Road. The Durango hit the ditch and rolled into the field nearby.

The crash closed Byron Road between 56th and Felch St during the investigation.

We're told neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seatbelts; both were taken to separate hospitals for serious injuries.