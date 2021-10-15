Suspect faces multiple charges in connection with shooting in Niles

NILES, Mich. — A Niles man is facing multiple assault- and weapons-related charges in connection with a shooting from earlier this month in Berrien County.

Isaac Ntabaazi, 24, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, possession of a firearm with altered identification marks, resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious impairment and three counts of being in possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Pierangeli announced the charges Friday.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 on 9th Street between Regent and Main streets in Niles after the trooper stopped Ntabaazi’s car for failing to stop at a stop sign.

The trooper learned the driver had a suspended license and asked the passenger, Ntabaazi, to get out of the car.

Michigan State Police says a struggle then ensued in which shots were fired by both the trooper and the passenger.

A shot from Ntabaazi’s pistol hit the trooper in the leg, while a shot from the trooper hit Ntabaazi in the head, according to MSP.

Both were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Ntabaazi faces up to life in prison.

No court dates have been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.