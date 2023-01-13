Sturgis woman confesses, charged with arson

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sturgis woman is facing charges, accused of burning a home in Calhoun County.

On January 3rd, firefighters were called to a home on fire on Vanarmon Avenue near Sharon Avenue in Pennfield Township according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Michigan State Police in St. Joseph County found information that it was intentionally set, sharing what they discovered about the 29 year-old's possible connection to the blaze on January 11th.

She was found in Athens Township— confessed— and arrested on arson charges.

No one was hurt in the Pennfield Twp fire.