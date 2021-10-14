Police make arrest in sexual assault & kidnapping of 9-year-old Farmington Hills girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a Farmington Hills 9-year-old girl earlier this week in Detroit.

Police say the kidnapping and assault happened on October 10. The girl left her home in Farmington Hills and walked for about two hours, eventually arriving in the area of 8 Mile and Grand River. It was around that area where police say she was kidnapped by the driver of a white SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV pulled up to her and asked if she needed help. The girl told police she got into the suspect's car and quickly realized he was driving in the wrong direction. The girl was unable to get out of the car.

Officers say the suspect took her to an unknown home in Detroit, took her inside, and assaulted her. The girl was able to escape when the man left the room. While she was walking a Good Samaritan stopped her and called 911. Detroit police arrived on the scene and confirmed the missing report with Farmington Hills police.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital. She has since been reunited with her family.

"We are going to work tirelessly to get this perpetrator off the street," said DPD Chief James White. "This is a case that is every parent's nightmare, including my own."

Here are some tips for parents and kids to be safe: